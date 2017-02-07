Outlaws Headed West in 2017

From the World of Outlaws

CONCORD, N.C. – February 7, 2017 – The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series will continue its annual tradition of heading westward for several nights of racing. The 2017 Kick-off Tour features 11 stops across four states – Arizona, California, Nevada and Texas.

Two of the three tracks making debuts on the national tour this season are in the west coast swing (Gator Motorplex and Cocopah Speedway). Gator (Tex.) Motorplex features a quarter-mile bullring; Cocopah (Ariz.) Speedway is a semi-banked, 3/8-mile oval. Arizona Speedway will be making its second appearance on the schedule.

“We always look forward to this stretch in our schedule,” said Series Director Carlton Reimers. “The opportunity to extend our series coast to coast makes it easier for fans nationwide to enjoy ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.'”

Of the 16 races in last-year’s west coast swing, seven different drivers took the checkered flag – all of them series regulars. Defending Series Champion Donny Schatz won most frequently, earning four trips down Victory Lane. Kasey Kahne Racing’s duo, Daryn Pittman and Brad Sweet, were runner-up to Schatz’s mark by tripling on their successes. Joey Saldana and Shane Stewart both doubled-up, each winning two events.

The Outlaws will return to the East after making a stop at one of the series’ most historic tracks. Devil’s Bowl (Tex.) Speedway has hosted the series for 26 years since 1978. Of those 26 years, the high-banked half-mile has successfully held multi-day events in 22 of them. This season will be the Outlaws’ fourth consecutive appearance, and the series’ regulars have swept the show since 2014.

The Stockton Dirt Track will make its fifth consecutive appearance on the tour. Schatz has won three of the last four shows since 2015 and owns the track record, clocking-in at 12.566 seconds around the semi-banked, 3/8-mile oval two years ago. Three current Outlaws (Schatz, Saldana and Sweet) hold track records at one of the stops.

Following the Outlaws’ tour through the Southwest region, the series is only scheduled to make abbreviated stops to nearby tracks in September.

For more information like how to purchase tickets for the 2017 Kick-off Tour, visit woosprint.com/kick-off-tour.

2017 Kick-off Tour Schedule

*Tentative schedule – subject to change

Date Track City State

Friday, March 03, 2017 LoneStar Speedway Kilgore Texas

Saturday, March 04, 2017 Gator Motorplex Willis Texas

Thursday, March 09, 2017 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Las Vegas Nevada

Friday, March 10, 2017 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Las Vegas Nevada

Friday, March 17, 2017 Stone Chevrolet Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare California

Saturday, March 18, 2017 Stone Chevrolet Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare California

Friday, March 24, 2017 Stockton Dirt Track Stockton California

Saturday, March 25, 2017 Stockton Dirt Track Stockton California

Wednesday, March 29, 2017 Placerville Speedway Placerville California

Friday, March 31, 2017 Keller Auto Speedway at Kings Fairgrounds Hanford California

Saturday, April 01, 2017 Perris Auto Speedway Perris California

Friday, April 07, 2017 Cocopah Speedway Yuma Arizona

Saturday, April 08, 2017 Arizona Speedway Queen Creek Arizona

Friday, April 14, 2017 Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite Texas

Saturday, April 15, 2017 Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite Texas