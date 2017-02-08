Arctic Cat the Official Side-by-Side Recreational Vehicle of the World of Outlaws

From Cristina Córdova

CONCORD, N.C. (February 8, 2017) – The World of Outlaws welcomes Arctic Cat as the official side-by-side recreational vehicle of the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series.

Arctic Cat – a world leader in designing, engineering and manufacturing all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and recreational off-highway vehicles – will leverage its partnership with World of Outlaws to reach dirt racing fans at over 90 races across the country.

“The geography of our race tracks lines up with the geography of their customer and dealer base,” said World of Outlaws Chief Marketing Officer Ben Geisler. “Our customers align. They’re avid outdoorsmen with a thirst for adventure.”

Last Friday, Arctic Cat announced a partnership with Tony Stewart Racing (TSR) and eight-time World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Champion Donny Schatz that includes primary sponsorship of the TSR No. 15 that Schatz will drive this season, beginning next week in Florida. In addition, Arctic Cat will also be co-primary sponsor on the TSR No. 14 that Tony Stewart will pilot in more than 50 races on dirt in 2017.

Through its relationship with Tony Stewart Racing and the World of Outlaws, Arctic Cat hopes to bolster its designation as the ultimate off road riding experience and align itself with the best of the best in short-track racing.

“The World of Outlaws [Sprint Car Series] gives us a platform to speak to people that appreciate hard work, adventure, and precision as much as we do,” said Arctic Cat Chief Marketing Officer Greg Williamson.

With Schatz’s freshly wrapped Arctic Cat car in tow, the partnership will kick off in full force at DIRTcar Nationals next week, at Volusia Speedway Park, offering fans the opportunity to get some true hands-on driving experience on rural Florida testing ground surrounded by water, swamp, gators, and snakes.

Catering to the do-it-yourself nature of World of Outlaw fans, Arctic Cat aims to get their vehicles in front of them for an up-close-and-personal experience. Arctic Cat will host ride-and-drives at a handful of World of Outlaws events, giving fans the opportunity to test drive their vehicles. At other Series events, mobile displays will allow fans to interact with snow and dirt vehicles alike.