Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year Award returns to USSA Series for 2017

From Eric Bunn

LEBANON, Ind. (February 8, 2017) — Officials of the United States Speed Association are pleased to welcome Simpson World Indy as the sponsor the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series Rookie of the Year for the 6th consecutive year. The winner of the 2017 Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year award will receive a Simpson helmet with a value of $1000 or less at the annual USSA Awards banquet in November.

In addition to the Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year award, Simpson World Indy will also award a helmet to the graduate driver of the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series who records the best finish in the 2017 Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM at Anderson Speedway. Kyle Hamilton won the inaugural award in 2016 with his 5th place finish.

“Simpson World Indy gives us the opportunity to recognize our Rookie of the Year with one of the best rookie awards in grassroots racing,” said USSA Vice President Eric Bunn. “The Simpson World Indy Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM award will recognize the achievements of our drivers on the biggest stage in open wheel pavement racing,” Bunn continued.

Each season the Simpson World Indy Rookie of the Year contest becomes the UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series race within a race. The drivers eligible for the award compete hard for every point. Past winners include Dameron Taylor (2012), Clayton Gaines (2013), Colton Dooley (2014), Trey Osborne (2015) and most recently Chase Jones in 2016.

The UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series is a racing championship for midget cars. The Series will be contested at Anderson Speedway, Limaland Motorsports Park, the Indianapolis Speedrome, the Sportsdrome Speedway and US 24 Speedway. The 2017 UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series will feature a 19 race schedule between April and October. The Series is the only Indiana based midget racing series that requires the competitors to race on both pavement and dirt tracks to win the driving championship.

The UAW American Made Mel Kenyon Midget Series will kick-off on Saturday April 15 at Anderson Speedway. The 69th running of the Pay Less Little 500 presented by UAW-GM will feature qualifying on May 25 and 26 with the 33 starters taking the green for 500-laps on May 27.