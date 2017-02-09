Allstar Performance Event List: February 9 – 11, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 9 – 11, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday February 9, 2017
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions – Bubba Army Winter Nationals
Friday February 10, 2017
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions – Bubba Army Winter Nationals
Saturday February 11, 2017
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, AU – Midget Cars
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, AU – Sprintcar Allstars – Tyson Perez Memorial
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions – Bubba Army Winter Nationals
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Steve Stroud Memorial
Grafton Speedway – Grafton, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Heartland Raceway – Moama, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Lonestar Sprint Smackdown
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – World Series Sprintcars – Western Swing
Solo Hobart Speedway – Sorell Creek, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars –
Solo Hobart Speedway – Sorell Creek, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars –
Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars – Barry Butterworth Classic
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Barry Butterworth Classic
Westline Speedway – Whyalla, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars