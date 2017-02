WHYALLA, Au. (February 10, 2017) — The Whyalla Speedway Club regretfully wishes to inform that we have been left with no choice but to cancel our race meeting scheduled for Saturday February 11, 2017 due to lack of Sprint Car nominations. We thank everyone who did nominate and we hope to see all the speedway fans at our next meeting on March 25th being the Iron Triangle Sidecar Masters supported by solos, quads and MX.

