Gray Wins at Grafton Speedway
Grafton Speedway
Grafton, AU
Saturday February 11, 2017
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Heat Race #1:
1. N156 – Mason Cattell
2. N136 – Michael Butcher
3. N171 – David Eggins
4. N110 – Matthew Walker
5. N151 – Scott Marsh
6. N80 – Trent Martin
7. N114 – Adam Bailey
8. N56 – Michael Gray
9. N183 – Matt Wright
Heat Race #2:
1. N134 – Mark Connolly
2. N138 – Mick Santin
3. N111 – Kevin Willis
4. N151 – Scott Marsh
5. N171 – David Eggins
6. N136 – Michael Butcher
7. N110 – Matthew Walker
8. N156 – Mason Cattell
Heat Race #3:
1. N56 – Michael Gray
2. N183 – Matt Wright
3. N138 – Mick Santin
4. N80 – Trent Martin
5. N111 – Kevin Willis
6. N134 – Mark Connolly
7. N114 – Adam Bailey
Feature:
1. N56 – Michael Gray
2. N136 – Michael Butcher
3. N111 – Kevin Willis
4. N171 – David Eggins
5. N183 – Matt Wright
6. N151 – Scott Marsh
7. N134 – Mark Connolly
8. N114 – Adam Bailey
9. N110 – Matthew Walker
10. N80 – Trent Martin
DQ. N138 – Mick Santin
DQ. N156 – Mason Cattell