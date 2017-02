AUCKLAND, N.Z. (February 11, 2017) — Michael Pickens put on a extraordinary performance in route to winning two features Saturday night at Western Springs Speedway. Pickens won the 40-lap Barry Butterworth Memorial in the midget division and won the winged sprint car feature, coming from the back of the field to win both events.

Shayne Alach and Spencer Bayston rounded out the podium in the midget event.