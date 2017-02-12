Tony Stewart Reconsidering All Star Competition

OCALA, Fl. (February 12, 2017) — Tony Stewart was a scratch from Saturday night’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions competition and is apparently re-considering competing with the All Stars due to his duties as the series’ owner. Tony Stewart Racing’s twitter account indicated Saturday afternoon that Stewart would not compete in Saturday’s event at Bubba Raceway park in Ocala, Florida. SpeedSport.com reported on Sunday morning via a statement from Stewart’s representation that due to the requirements of owning and managing the series he was considering competing in All Star sanctioned events.

Stewart ran the first two nights at Ocala finished 17th and 21st.