DJ Netto and Tri-C Motorsports Together Again in 2017

From Peterson Media

Teaming up with the famed Tri-C Motorsports team towards the end of the 2016 season, Hanford, CA driver, DJ Netto, will again be at the controls of the potent No. 3c entry in 2017 as the team has plans for a very busy season ahead.

“I am extremely thankful to be back with Clyde and Marion Lamar in 2017,” DJ Netto said. “To be a part of this team and continue to learn the history of this car is pretty cool. We had some success together in limited starts in 2016, and we are all excited for the year ahead.”

With Lee Lindgren and Shane Hopkins both back working on the Tri-C Motorsports entry, the initial goal is go make a run at the new Sprint Car Challenge Tour Championship.

A 13-race schedule with the SCCT will allow Netto and Tri-C Motorsports to fill their schedule with various races on the West Coast, and they plan to compete with the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series when they are out west, the King of the West Series, as well as an array of 360ci and 410ci races, and are hoping to make a trip to the Knoxville Nationals.

“It is going to be a busy season for this team, and I am glad to have these guys in my corner,” Netto added. “Lee and Shane really worked with me last year to get comfortable in these cars, and I think we have the tools to be competitive every where we go.”

With racing in the United States starting to come to life, Netto will kick his 2017 season off on February 17th and 18th in Tucson, AZ before the California season goes green on March 3rd and 4th in Chico, CA.

“The season is coming quick, and I can’t wait to get back in the seat,” Netto added. “My guys are been working extremely hard in the shop, and Clyde and Marion Lamar have been providing then what they need to be successful, and for that I am very thankful.”