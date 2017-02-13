Feature Winners: February 9 – 11, 2017
Thursday February 9, 2017
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions – Bubba Army Winter Nationals – Donny Schatz
Friday February 10, 2017
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Matt Egal
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Joel Chadwick
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions – Bubba Army Winter Nationals – Donny Schatz
Saturday February 11, 2017
Beachlands Speedway – Dunedin, NZ – Midget Cars – Glen Durie
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, AU – Midget Cars – Rained Out
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, AU – Sprintcar Allstars – Tyson Perez Memorial – Rained Out
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions – Bubba Army Winter Nationals – Kerry Madsen
Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – USAC – Southwest Sprint Car Championship – Steve Stroud Memorial – Dave Darland
Grafton Speedway – Grafton, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Michael Gray
Heartland Raceway – Moama, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cancelled
Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Lonestar Sprint Smackdown – Marcus Thomas
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – World Series Sprintcars – Western Swing – Rained Out
Solo Hobart Speedway – Sorell Creek, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Adam Alexander
Solo Hobart Speedway – Sorell Creek, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jeremy Smith
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars – Cancelled
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – CancelledWaikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars – Barry Butterworth Classic – Michael Pickens
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Barry Butterworth Classic – Michael Pickens
Westline Speedway – Whyalla, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Cancelled