Ian Madsen Records Three Top-10’s During US Opener

From Peterson Media

An extremely successful trip back to his native Australia transferred over to his season opening weekend in the United States as Ian Madsen and his KCP Racing team picked up three Top-10 finishes with the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions in Ocala, FL.

“My guys did a tremendous job working all winter long, and it was nice to get started in Florida with three good runs,” Ian Madsen said. “We went forward each time we were on the track, and we will look for more of the same this week in Volusia (FL).”

Kicking things off with the KCP Racing team on Thursday night, Madsen would time in fastest in his qualifying group and line up in the fourth starting spot of his heat race. Showing he had a strong car, Madsen would work his way up to finish in the second spot, which would secure a spot in the Dash for the Logan Contractors Supply/Aspen Aire/Team Kline Electric backed No. 18 machine.

Running third in the Dash behind his older brother, Kerry, Madsen would grid the field from the third row for the 30-lap feature event.

On a track that was a bit tricky at first following extensive track prep, Madsen would battle in the top-five as he battled with the likes of Kraig Kinser, Danny Dietrich, and Caleb Armstrong.

With tire wear becoming an issue late in the race; Madsen would make it to the finish as he took the checkered flag in the fourth spot.

Friday night would see Madsen finish fourth in his heat race and move into the 30-lap feature event where he would grid the field from the 15th starting position. With a very good Royal Flooring/Bobcat/TammyHeckart.com entry under him in the feature, Madsen would work his way forward and pick up a few spots during the race, as he would finish in the 10th spot.

The final night at Bubba Raceway Park would be another good one for Madsen, as he would overcome a tough qualifying effort to transfer into the feature event. Finding himself in the eighth row, Madsen would again flex his muscle and carve his way through the field at will.

Getting better as the laps wound down, Madsen would end his weekend with a ninth place finish after passing seven cars and earning hard charger honors.

“Really have no complaints with how our weekend went,” Madsen added. “Sometimes the first couple nights out can be wild, but we were extremely prepared and things went well. We still want to be better, and will keep working at it this week.”

Ian and his KCP Racing team would like to thank Logan Contractors Supply Inc., Aspen Aire, Team Kline Electric, Royal Flooring, Bobcat, TammyHeckart.com, Quality Traffic Control, Flatrate, Inc., Bergen Paulsen, Coverage Direct, Finer Cuts Lawn and Landscape, Lucas Oil, and Revolution Race Gear for their support this season.