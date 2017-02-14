Sprint Car Challenge Tour Introduces the Kids Dash for Cash

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (February 14, 2017) — One of the questions that’s always brought up around the dirt track circles is undoubtedly, “How can we get kids involved and excited about racing from a young age?”

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards certainly takes that important issue to heart and will attempt to do its part in hopes to get the younger generation involved. With that comes the announcement of the Kids Dash for Cash, which will be held at all 13 SCCT events this season.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour presents Kids Dash for Cash will work as follows:

Each night a limited number of kids, ages four to ten, will have the opportunity to head on track (time permitting) just before the RacePartsTrader.com Dash draw for sprint car drivers. At that point 2000 nickels will be dropped on the racetrack and the youngsters will have a chance to pick up and keep as many coins as they can. If time becomes an issue the Kids Dash for Cash will be held at a selected area near the grandstands.

The plan is for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour social team to have wrist bands available at a pre-designated area, and the kids that acquire them will be allowed to participate. The hope is to have a different set of children at each race.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver and sprint car graduate Kyle Larson spoke about the Kids Dash for Cash and the opportunity it presents, “I definitely think the best thing that short track racing can do is find ways to get kids involved. We need to continue building the next generation of fans and the best way to do that is to incorporate the young ones into the show as much as possible. My mom heard of this nickel toss while at I-55 Raceway in Pevely, Missouri and we thought it may be kind of cool to try in California. Hopefully the kids all enjoy it and it creates a memorable experience at the track.”

The SCCT Kids Dash for Cash is made possible thanks to a number of individuals and companies that have come on board to support it. Each child participating will also receive a custom water bottle courtesy of Light up the World Beverages. Light up the World Beverages bottles are great for birthday parties, gender reveal parties and any type of special event or celebration. To learn more about the unique company that is rapidly gaining steam visit them at https://www.lutwb.com/

Nightly partners include:

April 1 Antioch Speedway- M & L Plumbing

April 15 Placerville Speedway- Mancamp Motorsports

April 21 Thunderbowl Raceway- Owen Larson Racing

April 29 Petaluma Speedway- Mason Moore Racing

May 27 Stockton Dirt Track- San Joaquin Asparagus Festival

June 17 Antioch Speedway- Probilt Construction

June 24 Calistoga Speedway- Rico Abreu Racing

July 2 Stockton Dirt Track- Kyle Larson Racing

July 3 Petaluma Speedway- Thomas Family

July 29 Fernley 95A Speedway- Probilt Construction

August 25 Placerville Speedway- Finley Farms

August 26 Stockton Dirt Track- MAJ1K Motorsports

November 4 Stockton Dirt Track- $600 Night

The final event of the year in Stockton on November 4 will then see an expanded Kids Dash for Cash. Thanks to the support of the year-long partners who have all agreed to come together and make the Tribute to Gary Patterson a mega Kids Dash for Cash, $600 worth of nickels, and quarters, will be available to the youngsters that night.

“We believe this will be a fun part of the evening for families that attend our Sprint Car Challenge Tour events,” commented Scott Russell of Russell Motorsports Inc., managing company of both SCCT and the Placerville Speedway. “It’s no secret that the fan base continues to age, so getting these kids excited about sprint car racing is an important thing. We have a great group of the racers in Northern California and building that fan interaction is something we’re going to focus on.”

