Allstar Performance Event List: February 15 – 19, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 15 – 19, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Wednesday February 15, 2017
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions
Thursday February 16, 2017
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions
Friday February 17, 2017
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Sprintcar Allstars
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – World of Outlaws
Saturday February 18, 2017
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Bunbury Speedway – Bunbury, AU – World Series Sprintcars
Bendigo Bank Arena – Latrobe, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Midget Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Speedcar Super Series
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Rosedale Speedway – Rosedale, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Southern Illinois Center – DuQuoin, IL – USAC – D2 Midget Cars
Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Sprintcar Allstars
Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – World of Outlaws
Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Western Speedway – Hamilton, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series
Sunday February 19, 2017
New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout
Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – World of Outlaws