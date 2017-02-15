Allstar Performance Event List: February 15 – 19, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 15 – 19, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Wednesday February 15, 2017

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions

Thursday February 16, 2017

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – All Star Circuit of Champions

Friday February 17, 2017

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Sprintcar Allstars

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – World of Outlaws

Saturday February 18, 2017

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Bunbury Speedway – Bunbury, AU – World Series Sprintcars

Bendigo Bank Arena – Latrobe, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Midget Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Speedcar Super Series

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Rosedale Speedway – Rosedale, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Midget Cars

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Sprintcar War of the Wings

Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Southern Illinois Center – DuQuoin, IL – USAC – D2 Midget Cars

Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Sprintcar Allstars

Sunline Speedway – Waikerie, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – World of Outlaws

Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Western Speedway – Hamilton, AU – SRA – Eureka Sprint Car Series

Sunday February 19, 2017

New Smyrna Speedway – New Smyrna Beach, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout

Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – World of Outlaws