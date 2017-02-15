Gravel and CJB Motorsports Get Their Feet Wet at Ocala

From CJB Motorsports

CARLISLE, Penn. (February 15, 2017) – David Gravel and his CJB Motorsports team got their 2017 season off to a solid start with a familiar series.

“We got off to a solid start for sure,” said Gravel, driver of the GoMUDDY.com, J.R.C. Transportation Inc., C&S Lawn & Landscape #5. “Ocala was a good place to shake the rust off for me a bit and to give these CJB guys a chance to try out some of the things they have been working on this winter.”

Gravel and the team joined the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions for their annual lid lifter after Bubba Raceway Park near Ocala, Fl. The sixth annual Winternationals gave the team three nights of racing action to dial in their setup. On Thursday, February, Gravel took to the track and timed in 10th which setup a solid night.

“A very solid night all the way around,” said Gravel. “We were glad to get off the trailer with some good speed. It really was a shake down night for us. We started and finished the feature in 9th.”

Friday night was a repeat of the same as the #5 machine timed in 10th again. The rest of the evening was a test for the Barry Jackson led team.

“We slid back a bit in the dash,” said the native of Watertown, Conn. “We made that ground up in the feature and went 6th to 3rd. That was a great run for us. .”

Saturday night marked the final night of action at Bubba Raceway Park. The #5 machine was in excellent form as the team timed in 2nd, raced well in the heat race and dash and lined up for the feature in 2nd.

“In the feature, Kerry (Madsen) got around us and set sail and we slid back a bit,” explained Gravel. “We learned some things that should help us out moving forward, though.”

The focus now shifts to Volusia Speedway Park near Barberville, Fl. for the annual DIRTcar Nationals. Two nights of All Star action precede three nights of World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series action at the worlds fastest half mile oval, beginning on Wednesday, February 15th.

“Laps are key,” said Gravel who had three top-10’s in five starts in last years DIRTcar Nationals. “We want to take some time to get a good baseline and then really get our Outlaw season off to a great start. Barry and the guys are fired up and so am I. The chase begins now and I know we can come out and put up a good showing in Florida.”