Weel Wins Feature at Simpson Speedway
Simpson Speedway
Bungador, AU
Saturday February 17, 2017
Wingless V6 Sprint Car Feature:
1. V28 – Luke Weel
2. S35 – Mitchell Broome
3. V77 – Alex Thomson
4. V14 – Mick Uebergang
5. V81 – Rhys Baxter
6. V72 – Tyson Bartlett
7. V54 – Jeremy Beddison
8. V66 – Marc Evans
9. V45 – Bhoe Paterson
10. V104 – Jaidyn Job
11. V114 – Shaun Lyness
12. V11 – Mathew Symons
13. V75 – Ashley Armistead
14. V23 – Matthew Balcombe
15. V92 – Ray Klemm
16. V146 – Michael McDonald
17. V101 – Warren Sell
18. V48 – Michael Skene