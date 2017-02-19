Three Transported After Accident at Volusia Speedway Park

BARBERVILLE, Fl. (February 19, 2017) — Three spectators were transported following a scary accident during Sunday night’s World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series program during the DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park. The incident happened during a restart on lap two involving three cars, one of which left the racing surface and crashed into an area near the pit exit.

The Volusia County Sheriff confirmed on their Twitter account (Caution, with video of the incident) that three people were transported including two that were listed as trauma alerts. Other than this report we have no official word on any of the spectators that were injured. All three drivers involved in the incident were reported as being uninjured.

The feature resumed over an hour later after the incident. We have no further updates at this time and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in the incident.

The following statement was released on the DIRTcar Nationals website: