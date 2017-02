This week on the TJSlideways.com podcast T.J. Buffenbarger and Trevor Hollis talk to Tyler Courtney about his busy season on the USAC National Sprint Car and Midget Car Series that is about to start. T.J. and Trevor also recap Volusia Speedway Park’s World of Outlaws and All Star Circuit of Champions programs along who we feel is going to make waves this weekend during the USAC opener at Ocala.