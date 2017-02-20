Speed Shift TV to Stream 2017 Winter Dirt Games

From Richie Murray

INDIANPOLIS (February 20, 2017) — The 2017 season opening events for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship will be streamed LIVE on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/ on February 23-24-25. All three nights of “Winter Dirt Games VIII” from Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. can be enjoyed from the comfort of your couch for $24.95 per night or a three-night pass for the discounted price of $64.95.

The eighth annual event features the stars of the United States Auto Club including the winningest driver in USAC Sprint Car history, Dave Darland, USAC Triple Crown champion Jerry Coons, Jr., two-time series champ Brady Bacon, 2016 “Winter Dirt Games” finale winner Thomas Meseraull, 2016 series runner-up Chase Stockon, reigning Silver Crown champ Chris Windom, plus 2016 series winners Chad Boespflug, Tyler Courtney, C.J. Leary, Justin Grant, Kyle Cummins and many more!

On Thursday and Friday night at Ocala, the pit area opens at 5pm, front gates open at 6pm and hot laps at 7:15pm. Racing is set to begin at 8pm. On Saturday night, the activities begin one hour earlier. The pits open at 4pm, front gates open at 5pm and hot laps at 6:15pm. Racing is set to begin at 7pm. Tickets each night are $20 for children 11-15, $30 for adults and $40 for a pit pass.

On-track action at the “Winter Dirt Games” begins Wednesday night, February 22 with open practice from 7-10pm. The pit gate opens at 5pm. Pit passes are $15 each.