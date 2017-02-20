Tickets on Sale for World of Outlaws Return to Eagle Raceway on June 13

From Tony Veneziano

EAGLE, Neb. (February 20, 2017) — Tickets are now on sale for the Eagle Nationals, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series at Eagle Raceway in Nebraska on Tuesday, June 13 and can be purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

The Sprint Series of Nebraska will also be in action as the accompanying division to the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series, making it a full night of sprint car racing.

Sammy Swindell was victorious in the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series last visit to Eagle Raceway in 2012. Donny Schatz, the eight-time and defending series champion, who won two of the opening three races this season in Florida, has a pair of wins at Eagle Raceway, with those coming in 2004 and 2006. Daryn Pittman, the 2013 World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion, won at Eagle in 2006, while Joey Saldana was victorious at the track in 2007.

Battling Schatz, Pittman and Saldana in 2017 is a talented group of full-time competitors including Brad Sweet, who drives for Kasey Kahne Racing, David Gravel, who finished a career-best third in points in 2016, Shane Stewart, who had eight A-Feature wins last season, Jason Johnson, the defending Knoxville Nationals winner, who already has one win this season and veteran drivers Jason Sides, Paul McMahan and Greg Wilson.

A trio of young drivers are hitting the road again in 2017, led by Logan Schuchart, who won twice last year, his Shark Racing teammate Jacob Allen and teenager Clyde Knipp from Missouri. Brent Marks from Pennsylvania and second-generation driver Sheldon Haudenschild from Ohio will contend for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award in 2017.

Tickets for the Eagle Nationals, featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series and Sprint Series of Nebraska at Eagle Raceway in Nebraska, on Tuesday, June 13 can purchased online at slspromotions.ticketforce.com or by calling: 815-344-2023.

For more information on tickets visit www.slspromotions.com.