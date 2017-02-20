Two of the Three Injured Spectators From Volusia Incident Remain Hospitalized

Two of the three spectators injured after a crash Sunday night night at Volusia Speedway Park during a World of Outlaws Sprint Car event are still hospitalized. Here are the latest updates as of Monday afternoon:

In a statement released by DIRTcar at 4:00 a.m. Gary Streek from United Kingdom was discharged from Halifax Health Medical Center.

Justin Allgaier Motorsports released a statement that their crew chief, Kelly Kovski, is still hospitalized at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida and is in stable condition.

Also in the statement put out by DIRTcar Michael Brooks from Kalamazoo, Michigan is still hospitalized at Halifax Health Medical Center. Michael is the father of Kalamazoo Speedway Late Model standout and dirt modified driver Bubba Brooks.

DIRTcar released a statement about the safety at Volusia Speedway Park and some changes for the remaining six nights of racing at Volusia during Speedweeks including closing the turn two spectating area to call competitors and participants.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with everyone involved with the incident and we will continue to update this story as details become available.