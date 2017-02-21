All Star Performance from Evans

From Redline Media

After four seasons of contesting All Star 360 Sprintcar Series rounds and numerous minor podium finishes along the way, Daniel Evans last Saturday night at Waikerie’s Sunline Speedway broke through for his maiden round win.

The driver of the SA # 44 Chris Evans Transport / Scott’s Electrical Maxim had endured a mixed run earlier in the night, but after dominating the pole shuffle, where he managed to move from sixth all the way through to pole position, he was able to carry on that form throughout the feature race and it rewarded him with a maiden All Star Series round win.

Evans took control of the feature-race lead in the early stages of the 30-lap event from reigning All Star Series Champion Brenten Farrer, and from there was never seriously challenged. Despite a caution on lap 12, which turned out to be the only feature-race stoppage, Evans was able to dictate the pace and work his way through lapped traffic on his way to greeting the chequered flag as a comfortable winner.

For Evans, winning an All Star Series round ranks right up there with his South Australian 360 Sprintcar Title win earlier this season.