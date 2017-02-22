CSI Joins Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series as 2017 Sponsor

From Erika Palmai Wagner

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (Februay 22, 2017) — Competition Suspension Inc. (CSI) has joined the growing list of contingency partners with the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series, becoming the first of three heat race title sponsors for the 2017 season. CSI will be providing a $50 gift certificate to the winner of heat race #1 at each MASS event.

“We are happy to be a part of series which supports the Racesaver ideology which is growing stronger and steadier each year,” head of marketing at CSI, Brent Beauchamp stated. “Racesaver is a fantastic stepping stone into a full-sized sprint car, as well as an affordable way to be able to keep racing a sprint car with a working man’s budget.”

Located in their 9,500 square foot facility in Brownsburg, Indiana, Competition Suspension Inc. was founded in 2009, choosing to focus on short track technology since they believed that “attention was lacking in this area”. Their motto is to “build the best shocks in the industry, not cutting corners on anything, while producing reasonably priced shocks for every racer”. Responsible for over 2,500 feature wins and counting, numerous track, regional and national championships world wide, CSI is committed to perfection, passion and constantly pushing the envelope in developing the latest technologies in order to improve the performance of their shocks and components.

Offering numerous services such as shock repair, dynoing, torsion bar analysis, spring rating and custom engineering on any suspension part or accessory you may need, Competition Suspension Inc. has a small, but dedicated staff of racers who care about the quality of their product as well as keeping customer satisfaction as one of their main goals. CSI has four different shock packages made exclusively for 305 winged sprint cars, which differentiate according to track conditions. More information on these packages can be found on their website at www.csishocks.com.

“CSI is first class operation, and their product is something that I have been loyal to since 2013,” 2016 IMCA/TSRS champion Tim Tanner Jr. expressed. “They have always been very easy to talk to on the phone, and they sell you just what you need to get you into victory lane”.

“When I finally switched over to CSI shocks last year, the stability of my car was noticeably better,” Tommy Carberry, a 2016 feature winner replied when asked about his experience with Competition Suspension Inc. “I can call any of the support staff at CSI at anytime, and they will always point me in the right direction”.

CSI can be contacted by phone (317-858-8775), email (garrett@csishocks.com) or by fax (317-858-8766). Please check out their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/csishocks/ or their website at www.csishocks.com.

For more info on what’s going on with the Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series, please visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/midatlanticsprintseries/ or our BRAND NEW website at www.masprintseries.com!