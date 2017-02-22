Latest News
February 22, 2017 in Front Page News:
Photo Gallery: Stevie Smith Through the Years
February 22, 2017 in Driver/Team/Manufacturer P.R.:
Stevie Smith Retires from Sprint Car Racing to Focus on Growing Business
February 22, 2017 in Uncategorized:
45th RPM Promoters Workships Returns to Reno
February 22, 2017 in Front Page News:
Sprint Car Bandits and NCRA Join Forces
February 22, 2017 in Driver/Team/Manufacturer P.R.:
Rankin Breaks Drought
February 22, 2017 in Driver/Team/Manufacturer P.R.:
CJB Motorsports Captures Overall DIRTcar Nationals Title
February 22, 2017 in Driver/Team/Manufacturer P.R.:
Brian Brown – Fast Start in Volusia!
February 22, 2017 in Driver/Team/Manufacturer P.R.:
Brady Bacon – Heading to Bubba
February 22, 2017 in Uncategorized:
Ian Madsen Picks Up Pair of Top-10’s With World of Outlaws at DIRTcar Nationals
February 22, 2017 in Driver/Team/Manufacturer P.R.:
Price-Miller Eyes King of 360’s at East Bay Raceway Park
-
Stevie Smith
Peterson Media photo
-
Stevie Smith celebrating his $5,000 payday during Night Before The Tuscarora 50. (Vince Vellella Photo)
-
Lucas Wolfe (#1Z) racing with Stevie Smith (#51S) Friday night at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo)
-
Stevie Smith (51S) and David Gravel (83) (Serena Dalhamer photo)
-
Dale Blaney (#14) racing with Stevie Smith (#83) for the lead Friday night at Limaland Motorsports Park. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
-
Christopher Bell (#71M) racing with Stevie Smith (#83). – Jan Dunlap Photo
-
Danny Dietrich (#48) outside of Stevie Smith (#83) at Waynesfield Raceway Park during Ohio Sprint Speedweek. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
Randy Hannagan (#11n), Dave Blaney (#98), and Stevie Smith (#83) race three wide during Ohio Sprint Speedweek Sunday at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
Stevie Smith (#83) inside of Christopher Bell (#33m) Saturday at Waynesfield Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
Stevie Smith. – Bill Miller Photo
-
Chad Kemenah (#63) racing with Stevie Smith (#83) Saturday at Eldora Speedway. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
-
Cole Duncan (#49), Chad Kemenah (#63), and Stevie Smith (#83) racing three wide at Eldora Speedway. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
Stevie Smith (#83) racing with Jac Haudenschild (#9w) Saturday at Eldora Speedway. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
Stevie Smith. – T.J. Buffenbarger Photo
-
Caleb Griffith (#40dd), Shane Stewart (#77), and Stevie Smith (#83) in close quarters at Attica Raceway Park. – Bob Buffenbarger Photo
-
Stevie Smith (19s) and Steve Kinser (11) (Serena Dalhamer photo)
-
Stevie Smith in victory lane at I-96 Spedway. – T.J. Buffenbarger Photo
-
Stevie Smith by the Al Hamilton car at Attica Raceway Park in 1994. – Bob Buffenbarger Photo
-
Donny Schatz (#15) passing Stevie Smith (#19) for the lead at the 2012 Knoxville Nationals. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
Kerry Madsen races for the lead with Stevie Smith. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
2012 UNOH All Star Circuit of Champions Ohio Sprint Speedweek Champion Stevie Smith and crew. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
Bryon Reed, Cap Henry, Rob Chaney, Stevie Smith, Bryan Sebetto, and Chad Blonde with the kids from pick six redraw during Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Attica Raceway Park. – Action Photo
-
Stevie Smith. – Jan Dunlap Photo
-
Stevie Smith following an All Star Circuit of Champions victory in 2012. (Jan Dunlap photo)
-
Stevie Smith (19) and Craig Mintz race to a photo finish at Attica Raceway Park. – Mike Campbell Photo
-
Stevie Smith. – T.J. Buffenbarger Photo
-
Stevie Smith. – T.J. Buffenbarger Photo
-
Four abreast parade lap for the start of all star sprint speedweek, (l to r) #83 Tim Shaffer, #d4 Danny Holtgraver, #4 Danny Smith and #1 Stevie Smith. – Action Photo
-
Stevie Smith at Bloomington Speedway. (MSPN Photo)
-
Stevie Smith at Knoxville Raceway. (MSPN Photo)
-
Stevie Smith at Bloomington Speedway. (MSPN Photo)
-
Stevie Smith prior to the Historical Big One in 1994. (Bob Buffenbarger Photo)
-
Stevie Smith (#19) and Dion Hindi (#11D). (MSPN Photo)
-
Stevie Smith (#19) and Brent Kaeding (#2M). (MSPN Photo)
-
T.J. and Stevie Smith in 1996. (Bob Buffenbarger Photo)
-
Stevie Smith in 1994. (Bob Buffenbarger Photo)
-
Stevie Smith at Millstream Speedway. (Larry Reese Photo)