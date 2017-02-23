Allstar Performance Event List: February 23 – 25, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 23 – 25, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday February 23, 2017

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Friday February 24, 2017

Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Australian Wingless Sprint Championship

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – World Series Sprintcars – Western Swing

Saturday February 25, 2017

417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars

Beachlands Speedway – Dunedin, NA – Sprintcar War of the Wings

Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship

Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Australian Wingless Sprint Championship

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Toller Memorial

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Toller Memorial

Mildura Speedway – Mildura, AU – Sprintcar Allstars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – 2017 SA Sprintcar Title

Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – World Series Sprintcars – Western Swing

Rose Bowl Speedway – Winona, TX – Sprint Series of Texas

Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars

Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars