Allstar Performance Event List: February 23 – 25, 2017
The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 23 – 25, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday February 23, 2017
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
Friday February 24, 2017
Adelaide Motorsports Park – Adelaide, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Australian Wingless Sprint Championship
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – World Series Sprintcars – Western Swing
Saturday February 25, 2017
417 Southern Speedway – Punta Gorda, FL – Southern Sprintcar Shootout
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars
Beachlands Speedway – Dunedin, NA – Sprintcar War of the Wings
Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL – USAC – National Sprint Car Championship
Carrick Speedway – Carrick, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Australian Wingless Sprint Championship
Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – NAPA Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – ASCS – Southern Outlaw Sprints
Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Toller Memorial
Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Toller Memorial
Mildura Speedway – Mildura, AU – Sprintcar Allstars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – 2017 SA Sprintcar Title
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – World Series Sprintcars – Western Swing
Rose Bowl Speedway – Winona, TX – Sprint Series of Texas
Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Midget Cars
Waikaraka Family Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars