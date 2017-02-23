C&M Motorsports Looks to Win Sprint Car Challenge Tour Owners Title

From Gary Thomas

ROSEVILLE, Ca. (February 22, 2017) – The always potent C&M Motorsports team will contend for the car owner title with the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards this season, utilizing drivers Andy Forsberg of Auburn and 17-year-old Tony Gualda from Hollister.

Forsberg claimed his unprecedented ninth traveling CW 360 title last year, in addition to capturing Chico’s Fall Nationals for the second straight season at the helm of the Pit Stop USA/ PT Shocks No. 7c machine. Gualda has impressed in his limited Winged Sprint Car starts the last couple seasons and is geared up for the best opportunity of his young career in 2017.

“We’re definitely excited to have C&M Motorsports on board full-time with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour,” said SCCT Business Manager and Announcer Gary Thomas. “The 7c team has really set the bar when it comes to Winged 360 Sprint Car racing in Northern California the last few years. They will be tough to beat whenever Andy Forsberg sits behind the wheel and it’s great to see them give a youngster like Tony Gualda a shot. Tony is a good kid and has a lot of talent. We look forward to seeing him grow as a Sprint Car driver this season.”

The Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards will kick-off its inaugural season on Saturday April 1 at the Antioch Speedway in Antioch, CA. It will mark the first California-based traveling Winged Sprint Car series event at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds facility since 2013.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is proudly sponsored by Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Bianchi Farms, Kyle Larson Racing, All Star Performance, ART Speed Equipment, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Auto Meter, Bullard Construction, Chris Kenner Racing Specialties/ Security Race Products, CRV Carbon Solutions, Flying Squirrel, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Jockos Sprint Parts, Keizer Wheels, Light Up the World Beverages, LRB Inc., Menne Hay Inc., Moto Wear, Metal Works, Naake Suspension, Pit Stop USA, PT Shocks, Pyrotect Racing Cells, RacePartsTrader.com, Saldana Racing Products, Sellers Race Wings and Walker Performance Filtration.

