Purchase Online Tickets at Silver Dollar and Marysville Tracks

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Ca. (February 22, 2017) – Silver Dollar Speedway and Marysville Raceway are proud to announce the addition of making their ticketing buying experience a little easier for race fans. Currently, both track websites have the purchase ticket link on their main page. Fans are encouraged to get online ticketing the way it should be: easy-to-use with all the features you need. This new online feature gives the fan convenience, avoiding long lines and assures them of a seat on race night. “This is a new tool for the race fans that we are excited to try out for the 2017 race season,” said Dennis Gage.

For fans wanting to obtain online tickets for Silver Dollar Speedway, please follow www.silverdollarspeedway.com . Once there, clink on the upper left “Buy Tickets” link. The system is already set up to have fans purchase tickets for the Mini Gold Cup, scheduled for March 3rd and 4th.

People wishing to attend a race at Marysville Raceway can visit www.marysvilleraceway.com . Once here, in the middle of the page please click the link that reads Admit One / Tickets. From there it will take you to the online ticket information. Fans can buy the February 25th event, called the Sherm and Loree Toller Memorial.

Online tickets will be available all season long at both tracks websites. For any more information about the ease of online tickets purchasing please call the office at 530-350-7275.