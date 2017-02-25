Dietrich Waits Out Storm Delay to Win Icebreaker 30 at Lincoln

From Bill Meier

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA 2/25/2017 – Fans saw it all at Lincoln Speedway Saturday.

They were greeted with cloudy skies and temperatures exceeding 70 degrees at the outset, cleared the stands when a tornado warning was issued at 2:20 p.m., waited out a four-hour, forty-minute rain and hail storm delay, returned to the stands to a 20-degree temperature drop, and then withstood heavy winds to see Danny Dietrich score his 32nd career win and claim the $4,000 top prize in Saturday “Icebreaker 30” season opener for 410 sprint cars.

A redraw placed Dietrich sixth for the start. A second lap yellow for eighth-starting Bradley Howard, who came to a stop in turn three was the only caution of the event. At the time, Jim Siegel dropped into the pits and did not return.

Dietrich was running fifth when polesitter and race-long leader Tim Glatfelter hit lapped traffic on lap six.

Five laps later, fifth-starting Brian Montieth took the lead from Glatfelter on the backstretch, only to slow suddenly three laps later with mechanical issues, turning the lead back over to Glatfelter. Dietrich inherited fourth when Montieth dropped from the field, behind Glatfelter, front row starter Campbell, and Kyle Moody.

Dietrich caught Moody for third on lap 17 and passed both Campbell for second and Glatfelter on the back stretch of lap 20. From there, he checked out on the field until developing motor problems of his own with just a few laps to go. He was able to nurse it home and cross 297 seconds ahead of runner-up Moody at the finish.

I think it was a valve spring that went,” said Dietrich upon exiting the Gary Kauffman-owned Weikert’s Livestock/Sandoe’s Fruit Market #48 in victory lane, “But as Bob Weikert would have said, we have more back in the shop.”

“I told these guys all week we were gonna race. I expected to be done by 3:00, but we missed that by about a half-hour, said Dietrich tongue in cheek, “It was just another day.”

Crossing third through fifth behind Dietrich and Moody were Cory Haas in new Trone Outdoor Advertising #39 ride, 11th-starting Gerard McIntyre, Jr., and Freddie Rahmer. Sixth through tenth were Campbell, 26th-starting and hard-charger Chase Dietz, Chad Trout, Shane Hoff, and 16th-starting Billy Dietrich.

All told, there were four lead changes among three drivers over the 30 laps.

Heats for the 27 410 Sprints were won by McIntyre, Moody, and Trout.

The temperature dropped from 71 degrees during warm-ups to 46 degrees when the “Icebreaker” ended at 7:48 p.m.

Next Saturday, March 4th, Lincoln Speedway returns with another single-division 410 sprint car show. Gates open at noon, with qualifying to begin at 2:00 p.m.

Next Saturday, March 4th, Lincoln Speedway returns with another single-division 410 sprint car show. Gates open at noon, with qualifying to begin at 2:00 p.m.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, February 25, 2017

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

2017 SEASON OPENING ICE BREAKER 30

LAWRENCE CHEVROLET 410 SPRINTS

410 Sprint Ice Breaker 30 Feature Finish (30 Laps) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($4,000); 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 39-Cory Haas; 4. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 16C-Matt Campbell; 7. 5G-Chase Dietz; 8. 1X-Chad Trout, 9. 69H-Shane Hoff; 10. 8-Billy Dietrich; 11. B52-Scott Geesey; 12. 40-George Hobaugh; 13. 10-Joe Kata III; 14. 22-Ralph Engel; 15. 75-Kody Lehman; 16. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 17. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 18. 21T-Scott Fisher; 19. 21-Brian Montieth; 20. 12W-Troy Fraker; 21. 12-Mike Bittinger; 22. 87-Alan Krimes; 23. 5-Tyler Ross; 24. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 25. 59-Jim Siegel; 26. 49H-Bradley Howard; 27. 55K-Robbie Kendall. No Time

Lap Leaders – Tim Glatfelter (1-10), Brian Montieth (11-14), Tim Glatfelter (15-19), Danny Dietrich (20-30)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 16-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 2. 16C-Matt Campbell; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 48-Danny Dietrich; 5. 75-Kody Lehman; 8. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 22-Ralph Engel; DNS – 5-Tyler Ross. Time – 2:18.648

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 99m-Kyle Moody; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 21-Brian Montieth; 4. 39-Cory Haas; 5. 69h-Shane Hoff; 6. 87-Alan Krimes; 7. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 8. 59-Jim Siegel; 9. 10-Joe Kata, III. . Time – 2:18.958

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 12-Mike Bittinger; 3. 49H-Bradley Howard; 4. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 5. B52-Scott Geesey; 6. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 7. 12W-Troy Fraker; 8. 40-George Hobaugh; 9. 5G-Chase Dietz (DNF). Time – 2:24.211