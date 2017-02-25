Pickens Doubles Up Again at Western Springs Posted on February 25, 2017 AUCKLAND, N.Z. (February 25, 2017) — Michael Pickens doubled up for the second event in a row at Western Springs Speedway. Pickens won the midget and sprint car feature. Related Stories: Pickens Doubles Up at Auckland Pickens and Dahm wins at Western Springs Speedway King of the Springs postponed until Sunday Williams and Pickens Win Butterworth Memorial Features Pickens and Allard Win Opening Night at the Springs Michael PickensWestern Springs Speedway