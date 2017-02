KENNEDALE, Tx. (February 25, 2017) — Kyle Jones won the RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Feature Saturday night at Kennedale Speedway Park. Jones picked up the first feature victory of the 2017 season passing John Ricketts just past the halfway point in the main event to take the lead. Jones led the remaining laps to pick up the win over Marcus Thomas, Ricketts, George White, and Chad Wilson.