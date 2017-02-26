Port Royal Practices for Two Weeks Before March 11th Opener

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (February 25, 2017) — Port Royal Speedway is prepped and ready to begin the 2017 racing season with a pair of upcoming practice sessions on March 4 and 9 before the Season Opener is staged on Saturday, March 11 at 5 pm.

Practice on March 4 runs from 1 – 4 pm while the March 9 session takes place from 6 – 9 pm. Both practices are open to any division on the 2017 schedule of events.

And then the gates will swing open on March 11 for the annual lidlifter with the Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprints and River Valley Builders super late models in the spotlight.

However upon seeing the first green lights of the season, fans will also see defending super late model track champion Andy Haus aboard a new ride.

Set to take to the track in the opener in defense of his track title is 31-year old Haus of Hamburg.

And Haus has reason to be excited about his new season as he recently moved into the seat of a new ride for the 2017 Port Royal campaign.

Haus will be piloting for Shamokin-area owner Vern Zerby, who himself spent 2016 getting his feet wet behind the wheel after never racing in circles before.

Zerby is however an accomplished titlist in tractor pulling in the east, having taken several titles with the Interstate pulling circuit in recent years.

“There was discussion last year about me hot lapping the car but I never did,” said Haus recently about getting linked up with Zerby.

“About two months ago Vern decided to scale back his driving and reached out.”

As it turns out, Zerby’s cars were exact twins to the “house” chassis’ that Haus already had in his own shop, making the transition into his new Saturday night ride somewhat easier to handle.

“Overall, the equipment is excellent,” Haus says.

Haus will campaign Zerby’s No. 29Z on Saturday’s at Port Royal while running his own familiar No. 76 at Bedford Speedway on Friday nights while keeping his No. 76 as a Saturday backup car as well.

Zerby will also continue to field a car at Port Royal for 2016 Rookie Of The Year Dave Brouse Jr. of Beavertown.

Brouse and Zerby joined up for the driver and team’s first year on the track in 2016 with Brouse showing steady improvement as the season wore on.

