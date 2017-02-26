Latest News

Steele Wins Southern Sprint Car Shootout Feature at Punta Gorda

Posted on February 26, 2017

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (February 25, 2017) — Dave Steele won the Southern Sprint Car Shootout feature Saturday night at 4-17 Speedway. The win was Steele’s first victory of the 2017 season.

