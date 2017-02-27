Haas Scores Podium Finish During Lincoln Icebreaker

From Fully Injected Motorsports:

YORK, Penn. (February 26, 2017) — Despite a near-five hour weather delay comprised of wet weather, high winds and hail, Cory Haas’ Trone Outdoor Motorsports debut proved to be a successful venture; finishing third during Lincoln Speedway’s annual Icebreaker 30 season opener on Saturday, February 25. Haas, a former main event winner in the Pigeon Hills, qualified for the 30-lap main event after finishing fourth during heat race competition; an automatic feature redraw position which placed the York native on the inside of row five.

“That was some crazy weather we had, but still, a great way to start the year,” Cory Haas explained. “Not too many issues for our team. Sometimes you have to work out some kinks on opening night, but that wasn’t the case for us. Jim had the car working well for the way the track was. I can’t thank the entire team enough. We are already excited for next week.”

Haas, pilot of the Trone Outdoor Motorsports/ Eagle Steel/ Trone Outdoor Advertising/ Eagle Evergreens/ Bricker’s/ DMI/ Bulldog Rear Ends/ York PB Truss/ No. 39, will return to the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, March 4, for the second of three 2:00pm programs.

“I can’t thank John Trone enough for this opportunity,” Haas said. “Feels great to be a part of this team. I think we have the potential to make a lot of noise this season.”

Recent Highlights: Earned feature win at Williams Grove Speedway during “Billy Kimmel Memorial” on Sunday, September 6, 2015. Finished fourth in 2016 Lincoln Speedway track championship chase.