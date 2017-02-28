Car Mate Trailers Becomes Title Sponsor for all Heat Race Qualifiers With ESS

From Dean Reynolds

SYRACUSE, NY (February 28, 2017) — One of the longest running sponsors with the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (ESS) is back for the 2017 season continuing a tradition of over a decade. Car Mate Trailers from Leeper, Pa. is the official heat race sponsor with each winner of the ten lap qualifying event taking home a cash bonus.

A firm commitment to quality, craftsmanship, customer service, dealer support and attention to detail are all reasons why Car Mate continues to be an industry leader. Responding quickly to consumer needs keeps Car Mate on the leading edge.

Staffed with nearly 90 committed and goal oriented employees throughout sales, engineering, production, transportation and administration, Car Mate operates a full production and delivery schedule. Testimonials from our customers tell the story of Car Mate quality and dependability. The demand for a quality product continues to increase as educated consumers know that price alone will not provide “Trailers That Work For A Living.”

Car Mate Trailers can be seen in the pit area by several ESS teams and also the ESS merchandise and utility trailers are Car Mate brand. For more information please log on to http://carmate-trailers.com/

The 35th season for ESS is right around the corner with over 30 events total from April to October putting on exciting events in NY, Pa., Ontario and Quebec, Canada

Top drivers such as Steve Poirier, Jason Barney, Paul Kinney, Matt Tanner, Parker Evans, Chuck Hebing, Jeff Cook, Shawn Donath, Chad Miller, Paulie Colagiovanni, Dave Axton, Brandon Kid, Matt Billings, Pete Richardson and many more will be in the pit area at a dirt track near you.

Car Mate Trailers and the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will once again be together to provide the well known slogan of Excitement Guaranteed an now for 35 years!