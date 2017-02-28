Macon and Lincoln Teams Set for Hickory Point Mall Show March 17-19

From Adam Mackay

MACON, Ill. (February 28, 2017) – Officials from Macon Speedway as well as Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth, IL are pleased to announce the return of the season preview car show. Formerly an annual event, the show’s return took place last year after a long hiatus. The event is scheduled for March 17-19.

The car show is open to any regular competitors that race at Macon Speedway or Lincoln Speedway, as well as those from traveling series that compete at either of the tracks. The show will be three days long with cars entering on Thursday, March 16 and exiting on Sunday, March 19 when Hickory Point Mall closes for business each of the two days.

The show is a great benefit to those who like to display their newly prepared rides before receiving battle scars from on track action. It’s also an additional benefit to sponsors, putting them in front of thousands of sets of eyes over the course of the show. Track Enterprises will also have a booth set up, handing out info including pocket schedules for their special events in addition to Macon, Lincoln, and the Terre Haute Action Track.

Hickory Point Mall opened in 1978 and is located in Forsyth, IL, the northside of the greater Decatur area. It features Bergner’s, Kohl’s, Ross, Von Maur, and Hobby Lobby in addition to a large number of specialty shops.

Drivers and teams who have highly presentable cars are welcome to enter the show by emailing adam.trackenterprises@gmail.com or by calling the Track Enterprises office at 217-764-3200. The show will likely feature up to 30 competitors, so registration is first come, first serve. There is no charge to enter the show.