Oswego Speedway’s Weekend, Season Camping Fees Set for 2017

From Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, N.Y. (February 27, 2017) – Oswego Speedway will again provide ample camping space for race fans at all regular season events in 2017, located at the bottom of the Albany Street/Nolan Swift Memorial Drive hill in the newly renovated flats camping lot.

The flats lot now features paved grindings throughout, washrooms for patrons, as well as full utilities including electric, water, and dump stations.

During the season there will be separate fees for those who wish to camp with or without full utilities (dry).

Dry weekend camping at all regular season events will be open from Friday to Sunday, for a $30 fee. Weekend only campers must clear the flats lot by end of day on Sunday.

Those who plan to dry camp for the entire Speedway season, including Budweiser International Classic Weekend, can opt for a season camping pass for $250. By purchasing this pass, campers will receive their Classic Weekend camping sticker right away, and be able to leave their camper in the flats lot through Budweiser International Classic Weekend.

Those with season camping passes that wish to camp in the rear camping lot for Classic will have first choice of spaces in the rear campground on Saturday, August 26.

Weekend campers looking to utilize full utilities can do so for a fee of $50 per weekend. These weekend campers must also clear the flats lot by end of say Sunday on race weekends.

At the conclusion of a regular season race weekend, campers remaining in the flats lot without a purchased Classic Weekend season camping sticker will be removed at the owner’s expense.

Those who plan to camp using full utilities for the entire season, including Budweiser International Classic Weekend, can do so for $450 and can remain in the flats lot through the entire season.

Dry camping for Classic Weekend will remain at $50 for the entire week and will only be available outside of the Speedway’s third turn. Full utility camping in the flats lot will be available Classic Weekend for $100. Anyone camping in the flats lot Classic Weekend must pay the full utility fee of $100.

Season camping pass stickers will soon be available for purchase in the Speedway office. For more information, call (315) 342-0646.

