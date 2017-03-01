PPM Heads West after 15th Place Finish at Laney Memorial

From Petersen Media

With a turbulent few weeks in Florida no behind him, Parker Price-Miller is looking forward to following the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series during their spring break trip out west.

“Florida was rough to us, but it was good to race into the feature event last Saturday night and gain some positions,” Price-Miller said. “My guys have been awesome so far, and hopefully we can show some speed when we get out to some new tracks.”

Kicking the Ronald Laney Memorial off on Thursday night, Price-Miller’s draw would put him in an absolutely loaded heat race. Finishing fourth in his heat, the Kokomo, IN pilot would line the 360 Yield/Pioneer/DuPont backed No. 2 machine up in the sixth starting spot in a B Main event.

With only two moving into the feature, Price-Miller had his elbows up as he moved forward in a hurry. Getting to third, he would come up just short of earning the second spot and his night would come to an end.

Friday night dawned another tough heat race as he would line up in the third row and struggle to move forward which resulted in a sixth place finish. Mired back in the eighth spot for his B main on this night, the extremely slick racing surface would start to take rubber early in the semi, and PPM’s night would end with a fifth place finish.

Saturday night’s finale would end a long three-week stay in Florida, but Price-Miller was poised to end on a high note. Running third in his heat race, ‘The Law Firm’ would make another stop in the semi but on this night he would punch his ticket to the feature event.

Lining up 20th for the 40-lap Ronald Laney Memorial finale, Price-Miller would get off to a nice start as he worked his way forward towards the Top-10. Getting as high as 13th, Price-Miller would try to work even higher up the speedway to figure some things out, but it would result in him losing a few spots and finish in the 15th position.

“It’s kind of cliché, but making the show felt like a world of relief after this trip,” PPM added. “Again, I have to thank everyone who supports this team, and my guys for never giving up. It was tough but we made the best of it, and we will race on.”

Price-Miller and his team would like to thank 360 Yield, Pioneer, DuPont, FlyingAG, Agee Farms, Encirca, Chalk Stix, and PPM Titanium for their support in 2017.