Carl Bowser Renews Partnership with Turner’s Premium Iced Tea

From Carl Bowser Racing

BUTLER, Penn. (March 3, 2017) – A lot has changed for Carl Bowser as the 2017 approaches, but the team is thrilled to announce that Carl Bowser Racing will be ‘Fueled by Turner’s’ for the fourth season in their partnership with Turner Dairy Farms.

“We are very excited to be able to continue our relationship with Turner Dairy Farms this year,” Bowser said. “It has been a blessing to work with their team and family of products over the past three seasons, and be a part of the work that they do in the community.”

Bowser will be piloting the Golden Flavor Sesame Sticks #98 in a partnership with Tom and Fran Chiappelli in 2017 throughout Central and Western Pennsylvania. The Fueled by Turner’s logo that has become synonymous with Carl Bowser Racing will again be planted on the team’s top wing.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Carl and his team as they move into a new venture with Chiappelli Motorsports,” Turner Dairy Farms’ Nicholas Yon said. ” We’re happy to see Carl make a positive step in his racing career with Fran and Tom Chiappelli. Carl continues to be a fantastic ambassador for our brand and we’re proud to say he’s Fueled By Turner’s.”

In 2016, the Carl Bowser Racing team posted four wins in 30 races that took the team to new tracks, including Kokomo Speedway, 1-96 Speedway, and Hartford Speedway.

“We feel that a true partnership like we have with Turner’s Premium Iced Tea products in particular, where our teams are so aligned, is powerful,” Bowser said. “It’s very cool to show up at new race tracks and have fans and other racers recognize the brand and request products. They know what fuels us.”

Turner’s will continue to support local racing in 2017 by extending their partnership with Lernerville Speedway and presenting Fab Four Racing Fueled by Turner’s Premium Teas, which offers a $1,000 bonus for the driver who wins the most weekly races in 2017.

You can find Turner’s online at www.turnerdairy.net, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TurnerDairyFarms, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TurnersPremiumT.

To learn more about Carl and the Carl Bowser Racing team, you can like the team’s page on Facebook, follow Carl on Twitter, subscribe to the YouTube channel or visit CarlBowser.com.