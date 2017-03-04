Hirst Wins Opening Night of the Mini-Gold Cup
Mini Gold Cup
Silver Dollar Speedway
Chico, CA
Friday March 4, 2017
Qualifying
1. 29 – Willie Croft, 11.467
2. 92 – Andy Forsberg, 11.488
3. 75 – Sean Becker, 11.641
4. 83 – Kyle Hirst, 11.708
5. 3C – D.J. Netto, 11.778
6. 0 – Bud Kaeding, 11.830
7. 21 – Michael Ing, 11.849
8. 22 – Mason Moore, 11.929
9. 4S – Michael Kofoid, 11.939
10. 7K – Kenny Allen, 11.942
11. 98 – Sean Watts, 12.023
12. 83T – Tanner Carrick, 12.108
13. 28 – Nathan Rolfe, 12.213
14. 21W – Jake Wheeler, 12.226
15. 14H – Heath Hall, 12.425
16. 12P – Scott Parker, 12.498
17. 15 – Pat Harvey Jr., 13.030
18. 31C – Justyn Cox, 0.000
Heat Race #1:
1. 83 – Kyle Hirst
2. 29 – Willie Croft
3. 7K – Kenny Allen
4. 19 – Chase Majdic
5. 21 – Michael Ing
6. 12P – Scott Parker
7. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
Heat Race #2:
1. 98 – Sean Watts
2. 3C – D.J. Netto
3. 92 – Andy Forsberg
4. 22 – Mason Moore
5. 21W – Jake Wheeler
6. 15 – Pat Harvey Jr.
Heat Race #3:
1. 4S – Michael Kofoid
2. 75 – Sean Becker
3. 0 – Bud Kaeding
4. 14H – Heath Hall
5. 83T – Tanner Carrick
Feature:
1. 83 – Kyle Hirst
2. 3C – D.J. Netto
3. 75 – Sean Becker
4. 29 – Willie Croft
5. 4S – Michael Kofoid
6. 22 – Mason Moore
7. 92 – Andy Forsberg
8. 98 – Sean Watts
9. 19 – Chase Majdic
10. 12P – Scott Parker
11. 0 – Bud Kaeding
12. 83T – Tanner Carrick
13. 21 – Michael Ing
14. 28 – Nathan Rolfe
15. 7K – Kenny Allen
16. 15 – Pat Harvey Jr.
17. 14H – Heath Hall
18. 21W – Jake Wheeler