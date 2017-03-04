Port Royal Speedway Opens Season Saturday, March 11

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Pa. (February 4, 2017) – Port Royal Speedway will open the 2017 racing season this Saturday, March 11 at 5 pm with a two-division racing program of Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprints paying $3,500 to win and River Valley Builders super late models paying $2,000 to win.

General admission gates will open at 3 pm with pit gates opening at 2 pm.

Adult general admission for the first show of the season is $15 with students ages 12 – 18 priced at JUST $7.

The first 500 fans through the general admission gate will receive a FREE 2017 schedule magnet, sponsored by Juniata Beverage.

Greg Hodnett inherited the lead from Lucas Wolfe with 11 laps to go to pick up the $3,500 payday in the 2016 oval opener for sprint cars.

Hamburg’s Andy Haus proved victorious in the super late model main, holding off a surging Greg Satterlee to pick up the late model opener last year.

Hodnett would go on to post a division high total of seven wins on the season at Port Royal while Haus took the track title and a pair of wins, coming back to back in the first two shows of the year.

Port Royal Speedway returns to action on March 18 with another two-division card of 410 sprints and super late models at 5 pm.

March 25 gives way to an early season late model lovers delight when the UFO Late Models hit town for their 2017 series opener along with the 410 sprints and a Mason Dixon Shootout Series event for 358 late models worth $1,000 to win.

The UFO Late Models will serve as a Port Royal Late Model Speedweek qualifier.

The speedway is slated to host a practice night this Thursday, March 9 from 6 – 9 pm, open to any division on the 2017 schedule. If needed, the practice night carries a rain/snow date of the next evening, March 10.

Stay up to date with all Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.