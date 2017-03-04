Rain Postpones World of Outlaws at Gator Motorplex

From Brendan Capria

WILLIS, Tex. – March 4, 2017 – Precipitation throughout the area forced the World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series to postpone the Gator Outlaw Bash at Gator Motorplex. The Outlaws’ debut at the quarter-mile course will be moved to Thursday, April 13.

Fans were set to experience a full night of winged-sprint action. Joining the World of Outlaws’ high-powered 410-sprints was the Southern United Sprints, which are powered by a 305 engine. A $10,000-to-win purse was up for grabs for the Outlaws.

All tickets for the March 4 race will be honored for the rescheduled date. For more information, visit slspromotions.com or call (815) 344-2023.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series’ Kick-Off Tour will resume with the FVP Outlaw Showdown from Thursday, March 9 to Friday, March 10 at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas. For tickets, visit dirtcar.ticketforce.com. For LIVE coverage from The Dirt Track at Las Vegas, visit dirtvision.com.