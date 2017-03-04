Triple Crown Series Awards to Honor Warren and Shampine

From Dan Kapuscinski

OSWEGO, NY (March 4, 2017) – The champions of the Shea Concrete Triple Crown Championship Series presented by ASI Racewear will not only have the opportunity to collect up to $12,000 in prize money, but also earn yearend awards named in honor of Supermodified legends Bentley Warren and Jim Shampine.

A $6,000 prize will be on the line for the ‘Bentley Warren Supermodified Driver of the Year,’ as well as a championship trophy currently in the design stages by TCCS promoter Dan Kapuscinski and John Bonoffski of JB Sign Co. in Liverpool, NY.

The ‘Bentley Warren Supermodified Driver of the Year’ is named in honor of the 7-time Oswego Speedway and 4-time ISMA Supermodified champion who is also the only driver in history to win the pure Supermodified Triple Crown in 1984, by winning all three Supermodified classics in the same season.

The ‘Jim Shampine Supermodified of the Year’ will be presented a $6,000 check along with a specially designed trophy from JB Sign Co., honoring the 7-time Oswego Speedway and 1977 ISMA champion, who was a pioneer founder of the ISMA organization in 1974.

Shampine’s innovative mind, craftsmanship, and desire for new challenges makes his namesake a perfect fit for the Supermodified of the Year title, which will ask Supermodified teams to take on the challenge of racing with and without a top wing on the same Supermodified through the 2017 season.

“The Triple Crown Championship is not only about promoting the great sport of Supermodified racing and providing our teams and drivers much needed bonus money, but it is also about celebrating the rich history of Supermodified racing,” said TCCS promoter, Dan Kapuscinski. “Drivers and car builders like Bentley Warren and Jim Shampine helped to mold the sport of Supermodified racing and their grit and determination is admired by all Supermodified supporters. Their accomplishments and contributions speak for themselves, and I believe the driver and team that walks away at the end of 2017 with one of our unique awards, in honor of these amazing men, will feel honored.”

Half of the TCCS campaign will consist of five non-wing events at Oswego Speedway including the May 13 67th annual season opening 50-lapper, the June 10 Twin 35’s, the July 1 Independence Weekend Grand Prix, the $10,000 to win Mr. Novelis Supermodified 75 on July 22, as well as the 61st running of the Budweiser International Classic 200 on Labor Day Weekend.

Overall TCCS finish rankings for the June 10 Twin 35’s will be based on a driver’s combined finish for both events.

The other half of the TCCS campaign will consist of five winged ISMA Supermodified events including Lancaster Speedway on June 3, Stafford Motor Speedway on June 23, both legs of the Sandusky Speedway Hy-Miler Nationals running on July 28-29 and the Star Classic on September 9.

TCCS points for these races will only be tallied for feature event finishes and will utilize Oswego Speedway’s 100-point format.

To put further emphasis on the four major events in Supermodified racing double points will be awarded for the Mr. Novelis Supermodified, the Hy-Miler Nationals finale, the International Classic, and the Star Classic – with 200 points going to the winner.

While points will be awarded at all 10 events only a driver’s best three Oswego point finishes will be combined with his or her best three ISMA point finishes to count toward the overall championship, for a total of six events.

Drivers or teams do not have to compete in all 10 events, but they must compete in at least three TCCS races on each series to be eligible for the year end point payout.

A minimum of $27,000 in point fund money will be split between two separate championships.

Half of the point fund will go to the TCCS Driver of the Year championship, with points awarded only to the driver competing. Drivers in this championship have the ability to run as many different race cars as they wish, on either series, in order to collect points.

The TCCS Driver of the Year will earn a cool $6,000 for his or her efforts at year end with $4,000, $2,000, $1,000, and $500 being awarded second through fifth.

The other half of the point fund will go to the TCCS Supermodified of the Year championship, with points awarded only to the car entry. Supermodifieds eligible for this portion of the championship must run as the same built Supermodified in all entered TCCS events, on either series, wing and non-wing.

The TCCS Supermodified of the Year will earn another $6,000 for their cross-over efforts at year end with $4,000, $2,000, $1,000, and $500 being awarded second through fifth. The entire $13,500 Supermodified of the Year point fund will be paid, no matter the number of eligible Supermodifieds taking place.

Under this format, drivers and teams utilizing the same driver and Supermodified across the TCCS could bring home a total of $12,000.

If interested in helping to support the Triple Crown Championship Series of Supermodified Racing feel free to contact series promoter Dan Kapuscinski by e-mail at dkapuscinski00@gmail.com or by phone at (315) 708-7544.

