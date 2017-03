HATTIESBURG, Ms. (March 3, 2017) — Defending USCS by K&N National champion Morgan Turpen opened the 2017 edition of the United Sprint Car Series by winning the feature Friday night at Hattiesburg Speedway. 2016 USCS Rookie of Year, Danny Sams picked up the runner up spot followed by Tony Stewart, Marshall Skinner, Jordon Mallett, and Todd Fayar