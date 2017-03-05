Lincoln Cancels Sunday Program

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (February 5, 2017) — Overnight freezing temperatures led to a frozen racing surface. And with a forecast of freezing temperatures to linger through the morning into the afternoon, Lincoln Speedway promoters regretfully were forced to cancel this weekends’ second racing program of the 2017.

Last weekend Danny Dietrich survived a marathon day to pick-up the 2017 season-opening Ice Breaker 30. It was a day that initially greeted fans with spring-like conditions until violent thunderstorms delayed the program. After several hours and drastically lower temperatures, Fred Putney and his track prep team got the racing surface back to race-ready conditions allowing the hearty fans in attendance to witness the Abbottstown ovals’ 2017 season-opener.

This weekend overnight temperatures in the teens froze the 3/8th-mile high-banked ovals’ racing surface. Even after waiting an additional day, it was apparent there would be no above freezing temperatures to thaw the racing surface, forcing the promoters to cancel this weekend’s 2nd racing program of 2017.

Next Saturday, March 11th, Lincoln Speedway will try again with another single-division 410 sprint car show. Additionally, there will be an open practice session following the scheduled racing program. Once again, gates open at noon, with qualifying to begin at 2:00 PM.

To get all the latest news, results, schedule changes and rule changes, visit Lincoln Speedway’s website at http://www.lincolnspeedway.com to stay up-to-date on all the action or pending weather conditions at Central Pennsylvania’s “Premier” Saturday night race track – The Fabulous Lincoln Speedway.