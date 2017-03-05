Port Royal And Speed Shift TV To Broadcast Eight Events In 2017

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (March 5, 4017) – Port Royal Speedway has partnered with Speed Shift TV to broadcast eight premier events via pay per view during the upcoming 2017 racing season, beginning in April.

Speed Shift TV broadcasts more than 120 nights of racing a year to a global online audience.

The first Port Royal broadcast is slated to take place on Saturday, April 29 when the Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints invade for the second running of the Keith Kauffman Classic.

The Speed Shift 2017 Port Royal broadcast schedule will conclude with the airing of the 50th annual $50,000 To Win Tuscarora 50 on Saturday, September 9, sanctioned by the All Stars.

Other dates slated to air include the May 27 and 28 Bob Weikert Memorial, USAC on June 17, Pennsylvania Speedweek on July 6 and 8 and the All Stars Night Before The 50 on September 8.

Other details including pricing information will soon be released.

“We are both happy and proud to partner with Speed Shift TV to air these special races in 2017,” says Port Royal Promoter Steve O’neal.

“Port Royal has built itself and its action into something worthy of being viewed not only in America but around the world and Speed Shift allows us to do that, taking our racing programs to another level.”

Officials at Speed Shift likewise are excited about the 2017 broadcast schedule.

“Port Royal has so much history and so much great racing to offer,” says Speed Shift founder Chet Christner.

“It’s one of those tracks a lot of people in the world have heard of but maybe haven’t had the opportunity to witness and now with this partnership we can change that. It’s very exciting!”

To learn more about Speed Shift TV, visit the firm’s website at www.SpeedShiftTV.com or follow them on social media.

Stay up to date with all Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.