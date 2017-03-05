Richard Vander Weerd Wins at Perris
AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: March 4, 2017 – Perris, California – Perris Auto Speedway – “Sokola Shootout”
WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Jake Swanson, 92, Sertich-16.520; 2. Damion Gardner, 4, Alexander-16.564; 3. Mike Spencer, 4S, Gansen-16.695; 4. Austin Williams, 2, Jory-16.735; 5. Brody Roa, 91R, BR-16.773; 6. Chad Boespflug, 42, Cheney-16.815; 7. Richard Vander Weerd, 10, Vander Weerd-16.901; 8. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-16.940; 9. Cody Williams, 44, Jory-17.159; 10. Tommy Malcolm, 5X, Napier-17.216; 11. Brady Short, 19S, Reinbold/Underwood-17.352; 12. Verne Sweeney, 98V, Tracy-17.405;
13. Chris Gansen, 4G, Gansen-17.420; 14. Jace Vander Weerd, 88, Vander Weerd-17.472; 15. Kyle Edwards, 39E, Edwards-17.478; 16. Logan Williams, 5, Jory-17.552; 17. Matt McCarthy, 28M, McCarthy-17.659; 18. Eddie Tafoya, 51T, Tafoya-17.752; 19. Cal Smith, 39, Cal-Sun-17.855; 20. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-18.215; 21. Parker Colston, 64, Gore-22.066; 22. Tom Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-NT.
EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Malcolm, 2. R.Vander Weerd, 3. Swanson, 4. A.Williams, 5. L.Williams, 6. Gansen, 7. Smith, 8. Hendricks. 2:54.38.
BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. Johnson, 3. Roa, 4. J.Vander Weerd, 5. Short, 6. McCarthy, 7. Ellertson. 2:51.69.
CIRCLE TRACK PERFORMANCE / KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Spencer, 2. Tafoya, 3. Edwards, 4. C.Williams, 5. Boespflug, 6. Sweeney, 7. Colston. 2:56.51.
FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Richard Vander Weerd, 2. Damion Gardner, 3. R.J. Johnson, 4. Austin Williams, 5. Brody Roa, 6. Jake Swanson, 7. Mike Spencer, 8. Cody Williams, 9. Chad Boespflug, 10. Logan Williams, 11. Jace Vander Weerd, 12. Kyle Edwards, 13. Verne Sweeney, 14. Chris Gansen, 15. Jeremy Ellertson, 16. Cal Smith, 17. Matt McCarthy, 18. Brady Short, 19. Tommy Malcolm, 20. Eddie Tafoya, 21. Tom Hendricks, 22. Parker Colston. 8:52.43.
———————–
FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 R.Vander Weerd