Dietrich Will Enter Three Events in Two Days Including Williams Grove Opener

GETTYSBURG, Penn. (March 6, 2017) – After cold temperatures devastated any chance for a victory at the “Fabulous” Lincoln Speedway on back-to-back weekends, “Double-D” Danny Dietrich will move forward and transfer his attention toward a trio of events in two days, beginning with a Central Pennsylvania doubleheader on Saturday, March 11, comprised of events at Lincoln Speedway and Port Royal Speedway.

The Central Pennsylvania doubleheader, a feat which Dietrich accomplished in 2016, will begin with a 2:00pm program at Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, followed by a $3,500-to-win, 5:00pm program at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal; the first event of the season at the Juniata County “Speed Palace.”

“Double-D” will end his two-day/three-race sweep with the Williams Grove Speedway season opener on Sunday afternoon, March 12, worth $3,600. Dietrich finished third during the 2016 Williams Grove Speedway lidlifter, his first of 11 top-five finishes at the world-famous half-mile last season.

“It’s not exactly the easiest thing to do, but to race twice in the same day is a pretty cool experience” Danny Dietrich explained. “We were able to pull it off last year. Hopefully things go well for us at Lincoln so we can get on the road in time to get to Port Royal. It makes for a long day for our team, but they love what they do. I appreciate their hard work. I wouldn’t be where I am today without their hard work and dedication.”

Dietrich, pilot of the Gary Kauffman Racing / Weikert’s Livestock / Sandoe’s Fruit Market / Pace Performance / Gsell’s Whitetails / Hickory Run Orchards / Carlisle Auto Salvage / CATS Used Truck Parts / Drop Of Ink Tattoo / Bowman Block & Head Repair / Sweeney Cars / Self Made/ No. 48, will enter the upcoming weekend with three top-ten finishes on the season, one of which during World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series competition at the Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida. In addition, with one event contested, Dietrich is the lone Central Pennsylvania winner in 2017, capturing the Lincoln Speedway Icebreaker 30 on February 25.

