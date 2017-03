Feature Winners: March 3 – 5, 2017

Updated 03/06/2017 at 7:30 a.m.

Friday March 3, 2017

Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS – United Sprint Car Series – Morgan Turpen

Lonestar Speedway – Kilgore, TX – World of Outlaws – Donny Schatz

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mini Gold Cup – Kyle Hirst

Saturday March 4, 2017

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Twin 20 Features – Rained Out

Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Great Southern Showdown – Darren Mollenoyux

Bunbury City Raceway – Bunbury, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Krikke Boys Shootout – Jamie Veal

Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ – ASCS – Southwest Region – Bob Ream Jr.

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – Southern United Sprints – Rained Out

Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX – World of Outlaws – Rained Out

Hi-Tech Oils Speedway – Toowoomba, AU – Speedcar Super Series – David Whell

Hobart Speedway – Hobart, AU – Midget Cars – Geoff Henri

Kennedale Speedway Park – Kennedale, TX – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – United Sprint Car Series – Derek Hagar

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – PAS Young Guns – Sokola Shootout – Ariel Biggs

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Sr. Sprints – Sokola Shootout – Richard McCormick

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USAC – CRA Sprint Car Championship – Sokola Shootout – Richard Vander Weerd

Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – King of the West Sprint Car Series – Mini Gold Cup – Rained Out

Southern 500 Speedway – Heathmere, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Travis Millar

Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Rained Out

Sunday March 5, 2017

Bunbury City Raceway – Bunbury, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Krikke Boys Shootout – James McFadden

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out

