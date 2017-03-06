Kyle Hirst Kicks 2017 Off With a Trip To Victory Lane

From Petersen Media

After claiming the 2016 King of the West championship under the Tarlton Motorsports banner with assistance from Roth Motorsports, Kyle Hirst kicked off his 2017 campaign back aboard the famous No. 83 machine by claiming the win during the Mini Gold Cup on Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway.

“It is such a good feeling to come out and win with the Roth Motorsports team our first night out,” Kyle Hirst said. “Dennis and Teresa Roth have put together a great team, and I am very excited for this season ahead.”

Taking part in the season opening event at Silver Dollar Speedway after a winter of wet weather in northern California, Hirst got off to a very nice start as he timed the Roth Enterprises/HR Livestock Transportation/Roth Investments No. 83 entry in fourth fastest.

On a slick racing surface in heat race action, the Paradise, CA resident would out duel Willie Croft to record the win and punch his ticket to the nightly redraw. With lady luck on his side Friday night, Hirst would find himself with the ‘1’, which put him on the pole for the feature event.

As the surface continued to slick off as the night went on rubber going down on the speedway seemed imminent, and Hirst was poised to get out front early. When the green flag dropped on the race, Hirst was quickly out to the lead as he left the field in his wake.

Setting a strong pace out front, Hirst would soon find lapped traffic and would allow DJ Netto to close up on his bumper. Navigating through traffic, Hirst would be forced to the top of the speedway and would find the rubber that was starting to go down on the 15th lap.

Keeping Netto at bay for the final 10-laps, Hirst would do an excellent job of hitting his marks as he went on to lead all laps and claim the victory.

“This Roth Motorsports team worked extremely hard all winter long, and it shows,” Hirst added. “Again, huge thanks to Dennis and Teresa Roth, Todd Ventura, Troy Welty, and everyone that works on this car.”

The Roth Motorsports team would like to thank Roth Enterprises, HR Livestock Transportation, Roth Investments, 3H Cattle, FK Rod Ends, Weld Wheels, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Kent Performance, Kaeding Performance, and Astro Titanium for their support in 2017.