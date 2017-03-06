McMahan Records Top-10 at LoneStar Speedway

From Petersen Media

Mother Nature had a hand in the second half of the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series Texas two-step over the weekend, but with one night still able to go off with no interruptions, Paul McMahan and the Destiny Motorsports team were able to record a ninth place finish.

“We got off to a nice start on Friday night, but in the Dash and the feature event we just couldn’t seem to go anywhere,” Paul McMahan said.

Checking into the Kilgore, TX facility on Friday night, McMahan would get his night off to a nice start as he timed the MonDak Portables/Ft. Union Supply and Trading/Champion Brand Lubricants No. 4 machine in sixth fastest.

Lining up on the front row of his heat race, the Elk Grove, CA native turned Nashville, TN resident would out duel Brad Sweet to pick up the win and punch his ticket into the Craftsman Club Dash.

Gridding the field from the third row in the six-lap shootout, McMahan would slip back and finish in the sixth spot, which placed him in the third row for the 35-lap feature event.

When the feature even went green, McMahan was able to hold his own for a few laps, but would lose a couple of positions during a pair of mid race restarts. Taking advantage of some other team’s misfortune late in the race, McMahan would work back inside the Top-10 as he ended up with a ninth place finish.

“We are getting better and making strides,” McMahan added. “We did some good things on Friday night, but in the feature we just couldn’t seem to get going like we needed. My guys keep busting their butts, and hopefully we can keep improving out west.”

