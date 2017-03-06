Patriot Tour Represented Around New York State During preseason Shows

From Paul T. Harkenrider

SODUS, N.Y. (March 6, 2017) — Preseason shows will be in full force as plenty of PST competitors will be partaking in mall and trade shows all over New York State during the month of March.

Darryl Ruggles from Canandaigua displayed his No. 48jr this past weekend at the 2017 Finger Lakes Speed World at the Finger Lakes Mall in Auburn, NY. The Patriot Sprint Tour booth was on hand with schedule cards laying out the upcoming season.

This coming Saturday, March 11 and Sunday March 12, Insinger Performance presents the 31st Annual Gater Racing News Motorsports Exposition and Trade show at the New York State Fairgrounds in the Center of Progress building. Representing the Patriot Sprint Tour will be Denny Peebles in the No. 3, Paulie Colagiovanni with his No. 10, Paul Habeck’s 25H, Pete Richardson in the No. 67, Joe Trenca in the No. 98, and the 121 of Steve Glover. The PST booth will be located adjacent to the Mike Emhof Motorsports Inc. and CRSA Booths in the South end of the building.

The show starts Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. going all day until 8:00 p.m., Sunday’s hours will run from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. It will cost $12.00 to get in both days for adults, and $5.00 for kids ages 6-12 with kids under five are free.

March 18 and 19 will have two Mall Shows down in the Southern Tier featuring Sprint Cars. Josh Azzi 17z of Dansville, and Kyle Drum 47 of Wayland will have their cars on display at the Arnot Mall in Horseheads, NY being a part of the Woodhull Raceway Car show. Then about 100 miles, on Interstate 86, you will spot Jared Zimbardi’s Championship 35 car at the Olean Centre Mall in Olean, NY.

